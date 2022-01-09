Check out the guests who stopped by the KARE Barn on Sept. 1

More big crowds visited the State Fair on the second day and a few guests stopped by the red barn too.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It was a hot one at the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Thursday as temperatures reached nearly 90 degrees!

A couple of 4H members stopped by the KARE Barn to talk about their llamas during the 5 p.m. newscast.

Ron Schara from Minnesota Bound stopped by the barn to talk about the great outdoors and what's on tap for this fall's show.

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair