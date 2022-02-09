Check out the guests who stopped by the KARE Barn Friday

The crowds at the State Fair have been top notch, and so have the guests at the big red barn.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — As we approach the last weekend at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together, the crowds continue to be huge, and a lot of people are making their way over to the KARE Barn.

Continue reading for a look at the guests who swung by the KARE Barn during KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. Friday.

"Thank A Farmer Magic Show"

Rhonda Ross Swanson, the creator and the presenter of the "Thank A Farmer Magic Show," stopped by the KARE barn during the 4 p.m. show Friday to chat with KARE 11's Lauren Leamanczyk.

The "Thank a Farmer Magic Show" airs daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. though September 5th outside the CHS Miracle of Birth Center.

Twin Cities R.O.C.K.

Greg Abel and Amber Gehring with Twin Cities R.O.C.K. swung by the KARE barn during KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. Friday to talk about food.

The Minnesota State Fair has 300 food concessions located throughout the fairgrounds. But, finding safe options for you and your family takes a little research, especially for someone with a food allergy.

For the 11th year, gluten free foods are on the Fair List and Twin Cities R.O.C.K. are doing their part to help those with gluten allergies by hosting a Gluten Free Fun Camp each year at Camp Courage in Maple Lake, Minnesota.

Minnesota State Fair Foundation

Mary Chung, the executive director of the Minnesota State Fair Foundation, stopped by the KARE Barn during KARE 11 News at 5 p.m. to talk about the foundation's 20th anniversary.

The foundation works as a non-profit organization that restores and keeps the fairgrounds fresh and in good shape.

