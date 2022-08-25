Check out the guests who stopped by the KARE Barn on Thursday

The Minnesota State Fair kicked off today.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together got underway Thursday with big crowds and packed parking lots.

Plenty of guests stopped by the KARE Barn for the live broadcasts.

Minnesota State Fair Spokesperson Maria Hayden joined KARE 11 News at 4 to discuss attractions and entertainment for this year.

A short time later, our friends at Hamline Church Dining Hall stopped by the barn. They are celebrating a huge milestone, 125 years at the fair! Employees at the iconic restaurant also brought over its first ever food-on-a stick.

Princess Kay stops by the KARE Barn

Rachel Rynda, a college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, was crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Rynda spent time speaking with Julie Nelson about her experience being crowned, and her time getting her "likeness" carved in butter representing the Minnesota dairy farmers.

