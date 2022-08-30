Check out the guests who stopped by the KARE Barn at the State Fair Tuesday

Fairgoers enjoying Tuesday's beautiful weather also took time to stop by the KARE 11 Barn.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Plenty of people were out at the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday, soaking in the beautiful weather, but there were a good amount of people who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn as well.

Read on for a look at Tuesday's guests at the KARE Barn during the KARE 11 newscasts.

Minnesota Sleep Society

Fair exhibit coordinator Julie Dahl stopped by the Barn to discuss the Minnesota Sleep Society's partnership with the KARE Fair 11, as they try to raise awareness about the importance of sleep as well as why some people experience sleeping issues.

Westminster Dog Show winner, Belle

Westminster Dog Show winner Belle, an English setter from Pine Island, Minnesota, and her owners, Van Jacobsen and Lee Afdahl, stopped by the KARE 11 Barn to talk about the competition. Belle was the top dog in the Sporting Group earlier this summer.

Military Appreciation Day

It's Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair, and Colonel Eduardo Suarez with the Minnesota National Guard stopped by the KARE 11 Barn to discuss how veterans are being honored on the fairgrounds.

