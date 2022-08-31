Check out the guests who stopped by the KARE Barn at the State Fair Wednesday

The crowds at the State Fair have been top notch, and so have the guests at the big red barn.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The crowds at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together have been huge, and a lot of people have made their way over to the KARE Barn.

Read on for a look at the guests who swung by the KARE Barn during KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC)

Andy Vig, the director of SMSC's cultural center, stopped by the KARE Barn during KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. to talk about the community's first ever State Fair exhibit.

SCMC's exhibit features an interactive, walk-through display in the shape of a tipi that stands nearly 12 feet tall.

Vig said any fairgoers who stop by the cultural center will be able to learn more about the tribal government and potentially win a Dakota moons calendar.

Eastlake Craft Brewery

Klondike Kates spoke with KARE 11's Rena Sarigianopoulos on KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. about the State Fair's newest brews.

Dan Theisen with the Ball Park Café also stopped by and said Eastlake Craft Brewery has an exclusive pour at Ball Park Café here at the fair this year. You'll find the café on the east side of Underwood Street - between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

