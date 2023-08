Here's a look at some of the guests who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn on Thursday.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — People continue to enjoy this near-perfect stretch of weather by spending it at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Here's a look at some of the guests who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn on Thursday.

4 p.m. Fan Fair Forecast

Minnesota 4-H at the State Fair





Minneapolis South High School Advanced Rock Band

5 p.m. Fan Fair Forecast

Watch more from the 2023 Minnesota State Fair: