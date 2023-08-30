x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Minnesota State Fair

Check out who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn on Wednesday

Here's a look at some of the guests who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn on Wednesday.
Credit: KARE 11
KARE 11 Barn at the state fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — People continue to enjoy this near-perfect stretch of weather by spending it at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Here's a look at some of the guests who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn on Wednesday.

Klondike Kates

More Videos

4 p.m. Fan Fair Forecast

Gophers head basketball coach Ben Johnson

More Videos

Related Articles

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Man told he was placed on heart transplant list

Before You Leave, Check This Out