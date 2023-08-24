Check out who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn on opening day

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together is off an running, and plenty of people made their way over to the KARE 11Barn.
Minnesota State Fair spokesperson Maria Hayden stopped by to talk about some of the new things to look out for this year, including a custom mini golf course on the north end of the fairgrounds.
Minnesota Dept. of Education
Kevin Burns with the Minnesota Department of Education talked about what's going on at the Education Building, including one way students can show their gratitude for their favorite teachers.
Minnesota 4-H
Annika and Marshall stopped by the KARE 11 Barn to show off their birds – a guinea named John and a grand mallard named Quackers. Both birds competed Thursday in two of the several competitions that are held each year at the Minnesota State Fair.
