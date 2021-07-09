Crowd storms State Fair gate on final night

A Ramsey County spokesman says chemical agents were used to turn the group back and disperse the crowd.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on July 27, 2021

After a relatively calm 12-day run, the Minnesota State Fair ended with some upheaval Monday night as a crowd attempted to storm the gates.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office spokesman Roy Magnuson says the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. when a large group of people attempted to force their way through the gate at Snelling and Midway Parkway.

Magnuson says one man in the group was carrying a gun.

Security personnel and Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies were able to turn the crowd back, eventually making the decision to use chemical agents to stop those involved from entering and disperse the group.

At this point there is no word on arrests or injuries related to the incident.