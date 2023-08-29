Dairy Goodness Bar marks 65 years at the Minnesota State Fair

Ordering a cone, malt or sundae is a tradition for many fairgoers while checking out the Princess Kay butter sculptures.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — For 65 years, there has been a tradition in the Dairy Building at the Minnesota State Fair, providing first jobs to teens and delicious ice cream to fairgoers.

Each year, many fairgoers' checklists include watching Princess Kay of the Milky Way in the Dairy Building, or ordering a malt right next to it — or better yet, both.

"Yeah, for sure. Classic State Fair, right?" said one woman enjoying a nice ice cream while admiring a butter head carving in process.

The Dairy Goodness Bar has been a Minnesota State Fair staple for 65 years, specializing in cones, malts and sundaes with a new "Flavor of the Fair" each year.

"We sell more dairy in 12 days than two Dairy Queens do in a year," said Brittney Arnold, the Dairy Goodness Bar manager.

The Dairy Goodness Bar is run by Minnesota dairy farmers and recruits high school students to serve customers.

"We like to teach them what it's like to do hard work but have a lot of fun and enjoyment," Arnold said.

And those kids are pretty good teachers, too. They took KARE 11's Lou Raguse behind the scenes to make a cherry dark chocolate sundae, this year's Flavor of the Fair.

Tasty treats in a fun section of the fair? There's no wonder why this tradition has endured.

