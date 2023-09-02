DNR reveals new State Fair activities and attractions

Visitors to the venerable log compound can hear music, catch presentations by outdoor experts or just look at amazing fish in the DNR pond.

Example video title will go here for this video

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The COVID pandemic steered an army of Minnesotans into the great outdoors, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is doing everything it can to keep that momentum going.

It's been 89 years since the DNR's venerable log compound was constructed on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, but the agency is unveiling a host of new activities to hook visitors on all the state has to offer in terms of outdoor activities. Here are a few of the attractions and activities that are new to the DNR's State Fair operation.

What’s new in 2023?

Smokey Bear Sing-Along: Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

Sing and dance with Smokey Bear and his friends during this family-friendly event. Children will have fun and learn about fire safety and wildfire prevention.

Wildland Fire Careers, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

The audience will hear from some of the Minnesota DNR wildland fire professionals in-person or online via Facebook Live to learn about the wide array of opportunities, possible career paths, and challenges, and why a job in wildland firefighting is important.

Mountain Biking in Minnesota: Aug. 29 at 11 a.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

The Minnesota Cycling Association will provide information and demonstrations on how to start mountain biking, one of the fastest-growing sports in Minnesota.

Outdoor Skills Fun and Games: Aug. 29 at 1 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

The hosts of the Minnesota DNR’s Outdoor Skills and Stewardship program will engage the audience in fun and interactive games to test participants’ outdoor skills and knowledge.

Mississippi Speed Record: Aug. 29 at 3 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

Scott Miller will tell the story of his four-man paddling team’s epic adventure from Lake Itasca to river mile marker zero south of New Orleans. The trip set the new world record for the fastest paddle down the Mississippi River at 16 days, 20 hours and 16 minutes.

Marv Gohman & Kaatwalk: Aug. 30-31 at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

This high-energy band will feature instrumental sounds from violin, banjo, harmonica, piano, mandolin, and guitars.

What’s the Buzz About Pollinators?: Aug. 31 at 1 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

Experts from the Environmental Quality Board and the Minnesota DNR will share important facts and tips about pollinators and their habitats.

Animals of the Mississippi, Sept. 2 at 1 and 3 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center will talk about the amazing animals that call Minnesota home, including amphibians and reptiles. The audience will get a chance to meet animals that live near the St. Croix River.

South 40 Band: Sept. 3 at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage

South 40 is a country and variety band that regularly performs throughout Minnesota.

While there's plenty of new options, fair visitors can also enjoy the classics, like gazing at the DNR fish pond with almost every species of game fish found in the state or burning off all those calories by climbing the DNR fire tower. And if you have questions about camping, hiking, hunting or fishing, there will be plenty of field agents and experts on hand to give you answers. You may even end up talking to DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, who will spend time at the compound.

“Every year, I look forward to connecting with people at the Great Minnesota Get Together as they visit the DNR fish pond, climb the fire tower, ask questions, and share their passion for our state’s unique natural resources,” said Commissioner Strommen. “Visiting the DNR at the state fair is an interactive and fun way to find out more about outdoor recreation experiences and conservation efforts in Minnesota. DNR staff and I are eager to see you there!”

You can find the DNR building and grounds at the corner of Carnes Ave. and Nelson St., right across the street from the KARE 11 Barn. The building is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the fair.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair