Duran Duran booked for 2023 State Fair Grandstand series

The 80s British icons will play the fair on Thursday, August 31 with special guests Bastille, Nile Rogers and CHIC.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The first act booked for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series is a biggie.

1980s British pop icons Duran Duran will play the grandstand Thursday, Aug. 31 as part of the band's Future Past tour, with special guests Bastille plus Nile Rogers and CHIC. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. via etix or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Price tiers are $77, $97 and $197 with all seats reserved. Along with a concert ticket, guests need to purchase a general admission ticket to the Minnesota State Fair.

The State Fair box office will not be open for sales.

Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. The band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and charted major hits with songs like "Rio," "Hungry Like the Wolf," and "Girls on Film." The current incarnation of Duran Duran includes singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and guitar player Andy Taylor.

State Fair bookers will be busy in the coming weeks, announcing other artists to fill out the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series lineup. To receive those announcements first, sign up for the state fair's e-newsletter.

