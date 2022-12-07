Food Frenzy! State Fair releases list of new eats for 2022

On the menu for curious (and hungry) fairgoers is everything from duck egg sandwiches and breakfast gnocchi to vegan sliders and lemon cookie tortilla chips.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — For aficionados of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, it is the equivalent of Super Bowl Sunday: That day in July when the State Fair drops its list of new foods to tantalize and intrigue everyone who walks through the gates.

And boy, does 2022 look like a doozy... with 38 new menu offerings served up by returning state fair vendors and eight new operations that will make their debuts. With no further ado, here is what guests have to look forward to.

All Quacked Up!: Fried, farm-fresh duck egg from Graise Farm in Faribault atop shaved smoked ham, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and spinach, served open-face on toasted sourdough bread with paprika aioli. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Arepa Bar’s Three Arepas: Pulled Pork, The Queen and Vegan: Baked Venezuelan crispy corn pocket with choice of three fillings (all arepas are gluten-free): The Pulled Pork Arepa is pork shoulder slow-roasted in red wine and vegetables served with shredded cheddar cheese, cabbage, carrots, green onions and parsley; The Queen (Reina Pepiada) is pulled chicken and avocado puree salad topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh arugula; and the Vegan Arepa is house-prepared black beans, fried sweet plantains, cabbage, carrots, green onions and parsley. At Midtown Global Market’s Arepa Bar, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 31-Sept. 5 only). (New Vendor)

Baba’s Two Hummus Bowls: Beauty and the Buffalo and Coco-Nuts: Beauty and the Buffalo bowl features ranch hummus, buffalo chicken, crumbled blue cheese, scallions, buffalo sauce and buffalo dust, served with pita puffs. The Coco-Nuts bowl features hazelnut chocolate hummus, chocolate chips, hazelnuts, shredded coconut and bananas, served with powdered sugar pita puffs. (Coco-Nuts is vegan and can be gluten-free without the pita puffs.) At Baba’s, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall Avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands.

Birthday Cake Paleta: A Mexican frozen dessert on-a-stick made with chunks of birthday cake, sprinkles and a vanilla extract base, specially created by locally owned La Michoacana Rose to celebrate Hamline Church Dining Hall’s 125th year at the fair. Additional paleta varieties are also available. At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper Streets.

Breakfast Gnocchi: A bed of potato gnocchi topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, pesto cream, shallots and balsamic glaze. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Buzz’n: Hot Honey Chicken Sausage Kebob: Hot honey drizzled over chicken sausage skewered with cornmeal biscuit chunks and served on a bed of coleslaw. At Sausage Sister & Me, located in the Food Building, east wall.

Celebration Cake On-A-Stick: White cake infused with almond flavoring and decorated with white frosting. This mini version of Mancini’s house cake can be personalized on-site with short text to celebrate a favorite fair fan or special occasion. At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Chick N Swiss Sausage: Grilled chicken sausage custom-made with chunks of Swiss cheese and asparagus, ground pineapple, bacon and jalapeño, served on a bun. At Gass Station Grill, located on the west side of Cooper Street between Dan Patch and Judson Avenues, outside southeast corner of the Food Building.

Chicken Tandoori Rolls: Chicken seasoned with tandoori spices, onions and peppers wrapped in paratha flatbread, then grilled and served with a side of avocado cilantro lime sauce. At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner.

Chilaquiles Breakfast: Fried corn tortilla strips sauteed with guajillo chile salsa and topped with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado and crema. At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall.

Concha Bacon Burger: All-beef patty with raspberry aioli, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and bacon served on a concha, a traditional Mexican sweet bread roll. At Aldo’s, located in Warner Coliseum, west side.

Cotton Candy Float: Cotton candy soda poured over Kemps vanilla ice cream and topped with cotton candy. At German Root Beer and Popcorn, located east of Chambers Street, just south of the Grandstand.

Deep-Fried Ice Cream: Handmade ice cream bar covered with a crispy corn flake coating, deep-fried, drizzled with raspberry and blueberry sauces, and topped with sprinkles. (Vegetarian) At Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum, south side.

Dej Qab Zib (Sweet Refreshment): A coconut lychee colada made with a blend of coconut milk, lychee syrup, lime and mint, served over ice. (Vegan) At Union Hmong Kitchen*, located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner. (New Vendor)

French Meadow Vegan Entrees - Earth Sliders TM and “Meat” Balls & Marinara: Earth SlidersTM are a marinated, battered and crispy fried “chicken” patty topped with house-made, slightly spicy secret sauce, shredded lettuce and house-made cucumber pickles that have been marinated in turmeric, garlic and sweet onion, served on a grilled bun. “Meat” Balls & Marinara are Italian herb-seasoned “meat” balls browned and sauteed in house-made garlic and oregano red marinara sauce, topped with plant-based Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley, served with a slice of grilled sourdough bread. (Both entrees are vegan.) At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Gray Duck Sundae: Bridgeman’s Black Licorice Ice Cream topped with marshmallow cream, crunchy mini marshmallows, whipped cream and a cherry. At Bridgeman’s Ice Cream, located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue and Liggett Street.

The Herbivorous Butcher's Two Vegan Entrees – Poultrygeist and Steak-xorcist: Poultrygeist is fried chicken topped with sausage gravy and french fried onions on buttery Texas toast; and Steak-xorcist is chicken fried steak topped with sausage gravy and french fried onions on buttery Texas toast. (Both entrees are vegan.) At The Herbivorous Butcher*, located in the Food Building, west section, south wall. (New Vendor)

Kulfi: Indian-Style Ice Cream in Three Flavors: Made with condensed milk, nuts and infused spices. Available in three creamy flavors: Almond/Cashew/Pistachio Kulfi; Mango Kulfi; and Saffron/Almond/Pistachio Kulfi. (All Kulfi are gluten-free and vegetarian.) At Hot Indian, located in the Food Building, east wall.

Lemon Cookie Tortilla Chips: Lemon sandwich cookies deconstructed into four large tortilla chips made from a blend of cookies and corn, served with creamy-center-of-the-cookie cream dip topped with lemon curd. At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street.

Minne Hot Hot: Smoked Rib Tips tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, served with Comeback Sauce. At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers Streets.

Minneblueberry Pie: Handmade blueberry pie made with a crisp, flaky crust, filled with blueberries, and served with vanilla ice cream. (Vegan if served without ice cream) At Minneapple Pie, located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Molotes: Deep-fried corn masa empanadas with choice of fillings: Chipotle Style is filled with shredded chipotle chicken and topped with chipotle sour cream, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro; and Elote Style is filled with roasted corn and topped with mayo, cotija cheese and Tajin seasoning (can be prepared vegan). (Gluten-free) At Midtown Global Market’s Andy’s Garage, located in the Taste of Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall. (Available Aug. 25-30 only)

Mov + Nqaij (Rice + Meat): Purple sticky rice with choice of sauce, including Krunchy Chili Oil (dried Thai chilis, garlic, shallots), Lemongrass Scallion Dressing (lemongrass, ginger, garlic, shallots), and Tiger Bite (Thai chilis, garlic, shallots, cilantro, fish sauce, oyster sauce, lime juice); plus, choice of skewered and grilled meat, including Hmong Sausage (house-made coarse-ground pork sausage link with Krunchy Chili Oil), Hilltribe Chicken Thigh (ginger, lemongrass), or Lemongrass Turmeric Tofu (marinated in a lemongrass and turmeric blend). (All items are gluten-free; vegan options available) At Union Hmong Kitchen*, located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner. (New Vendor)

New Mexico Chile Dog Sliders Two Ways: Green chile and red chile – made with roasted-on-site New Mexico Hatch chiles and a hint of chorizo pork, topped with queso-style cheese and red onion, served over all-beef hot dogs on slider buns. Comes with a prickly pear cactus slushie shooter on the side. At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street.

Nordic Waffles – Belly Full Nordic Waffle and Vanilla Dream Nordic Waffle: Two new fresh-made waffle sandwiches: Belly Full is a spring onion-infused Nordic Waffle filled with sous vide seasoned pork belly with coleslaw and locally made jalapeño jam; Vanilla Dream is a Nordic Waffle coated with cinnamon and sugar and filled with Norwegian vanilla custard cream. At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section.

Pickle Pizza: Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning. At Rick’s Pizza*, located on the west side of Cosgrove Street between Wright and Dan Patch Avenues. (New Vendor)

Pink Guava Slushie: Frozen slushie drink made with juice squeezed from fresh pink guavas. At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner.

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich: Breaded and deep-fried Minnesota pork loin topped with pickled cabbage and served with mustard mayo on a toasted bun. At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove Streets.

Reuben Rolls: Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut hand-rolled in an egg roll wrapper, deep-fried and served with a side of O’Gara’s homemade Thousand Island dressing. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Soulsicle: Fried chicken on-a-stick topped with candied yam sauce, cornbread crumble, mac-and-cheese seasoned cheddar cheese, hot sauce and green onions. At Soul Bowl*, located in the Food Building, east wall. (New Vendor)

Sundae Sammie: Grilled sandwich with cinnamon bread, Minnesota strawberry jam, vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, toasted peanuts, confetti sprinkles and flaked sea salt. (Gluten-free and vegan options available) At Jammy Sammies by Brim, located at the North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center.

Sweet Cheese Blintz: Soft baked crepe filled with sweet vanilla-flavored cream cheese and sprinkled with powdered sugar. At iPierogi, located in the Food Building, south wall.

Sweet Potato Poutine: Sweet potato waffle fries topped with cheese curds, Beyond chorizo sausage, turmeric gravy, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. (Vegetarian) At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Tandoor-Fired Jerk Chicken Mini’zza: White chicken meat, bell pepper, onion medley, whole milk mozzarella cheese and West Indies Soul Food’s signature Jamaican Jerk Sauce on a buttermilk naan crust baked in a tandoor oven. At West Indies Soul Food, located at the International Bazaar, south wall.

Tirokroketes: Mix of spicy feta, cream cheese and mozzarella blended with Dino’s Greek seasoning, then rolled in a gluten-free panko, deep-fried and sprinkled with lemon juice, Parmesan cheese and Dino’s seasoning. (Gluten-free, vegetarian) At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Tot Dog: All-beef hot dog dipped in corn dog batter, rolled in a mixture of minced tater tots, cheddar cheese and onions, then deep-fried. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Turmeric Ginger Lemon Surprise: Fresh ginger, turmeric syrup and a dash of bitters mixed with West Indies Soul Food’s Original Caribbean Lemonade. (Gluten-free, vegan) At West Indies Soul Food, located at the International Bazaar, south wall.

Vegan Corn Dog: Plant-based vegan hot dog hand-dipped in plant-based vegan corn dog batter and deepfried. At Daryl’s Dog House, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

