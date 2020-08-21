x
Get a taste of a State Fair favorite with curbside pick-up

The Hamline Church Dining Hall is offering up its popular Hamline ham loaf and Swedish meatballs for pick-up on Sunday, August 23.
The oldest food concession service at Minnesota State Fair will still serve up some of its favorites, despite the cancellation of this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The Hamline Church Dining Hall is offering up its popular Hamline ham loaf and Swedish meatballs for curbside, limited contact delivery on Sunday, as part of a special fundraiser.

Pre-orders must be placed online by the end of the day Friday, August 21. Orders can be picked up on Sunday, August 30 from noon to 3 p.m. at Hamline Church on Englewood Avenue in St. Paul.

According to its website, the Hamline Church Dining Hall started by a group of church women in 1897, serving up its popular dishes for more than a century.

The famous Hamline ham loaf served by the Hamline Church Dining Hall at the Minnesota State Fair.
