Get a taste of a State Fair favorite with curbside pick-up

The oldest food concession service at Minnesota State Fair will still serve up some of its favorites, despite the cancellation of this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The Hamline Church Dining Hall is offering up its popular Hamline ham loaf and Swedish meatballs for curbside, limited contact delivery on Sunday, as part of a special fundraiser.

Pre-orders must be placed online by the end of the day Friday, August 21. Orders can be picked up on Sunday, August 30 from noon to 3 p.m. at Hamline Church on Englewood Avenue in St. Paul.