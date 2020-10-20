GLOW Holiday Festival to light the Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Tickets for The Great Minnesota Holiday Get-Together go on sale to the public Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fairgrounds are getting into the holiday spirit with a COVID-friendly drive-thru running for 46 nights this winter.

GLOW Holiday Festival is a mile-long drive throughout the Fairgrounds, featuring lighted season scenes, a 100-foot tree, icicle and art installations and other attractions, according to a press release.

Some of the highlights for the drive include a GLOW Disco Party, Charity Flame & Art Park highlighting community charities and local artists, and a "surprise GLOW finale."

Minnesota's GLOW also said in a press release that the diverse traditions and cultures of our state will be celebrated with special nights, including Amity Night, Latinx Night, Hanukkah Night, Indigenous Peoples Night and Kwanzaa Night.

Many of the 46 nights will also have a theme, including Prince Night, Military Appreciation Night and New Year's Eve on the final night. Along with each theme, a local nonprofit is featured each night to receive $2 of the profits from ticket sales.

And since it wouldn't be a Minnesota get-together without "a little lunch," some Minnesota State Fair foods will be available for purchase at the end of the drive-thru. Those details haven't been released yet.

Presale starts Oct. 20 with the code GLOW. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $46 per vehicle and must be purchased online in advance.

