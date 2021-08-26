Grandstand evacuated, rides close at State Fair over lightning concerns

A tweet from the official Minnesota State Fair account Thursday night told fairgoers to seek shelter.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair officials temporarily evacuated the Grandstand and shut down all rides for the night over lightning concerns in the area.

Miranda Lambert's concert at the Grandstand was delayed for a couple hours but officials said she would take the stage between 9:30 and 9:45 Thursday night.

The opener, Lindsay Ell, will not perform.

Due to lightning in the area, the Grandstand concert venue is being evacuated. If you are in the Grandstand concert venue, please seek shelter immediately. See a map: https://t.co/hIWxqwxoqj



The Grandstand show is delayed. Further updates will tweeted as they are available. pic.twitter.com/7t73YjWeyg — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 27, 2021

They added Adventure Park, The Skyride, SkyGlider and Space Tower would not reopen for the rest of the night.

Due to lightning in the area, all rides are currently closed.



Note: The Skyride, SkyGlider and Space Tower will not reopen tonight. — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 27, 2021