Grandstand evacuated, rides close at State Fair over lightning concerns

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair officials temporarily evacuated the Grandstand and shut down all rides for the night over lightning concerns in the area.
Miranda Lambert's concert at the Grandstand was delayed for a couple hours but officials said she would take the stage between 9:30 and 9:45 Thursday night.
The opener, Lindsay Ell, will not perform.
An earlier tweet from the official Minnesota State Fair account Thursday night told fairgoers to seek shelter.
They added Adventure Park, The Skyride, SkyGlider and Space Tower would not reopen for the rest of the night.
Miranda Lambert is the first performer for the the fair's Grandstand concert series this week.