Guests dropped by KARE Barn for Day 2 at the State Fair

More big crowds visited the State Fair on the second day and a few guests stopped by the red barn too.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's Day 2 of the Great Minnesota Get-Together!

Laura Schara joined KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. to discuss what's happening at the Minnesota Bound cabin in the North Woods this year.

Schara is one of the hosts of "Minnesota Bound," which showcases tales of the great outdoors on weekend nights on KARE 11.

4H members show off their goats

A couple of 4H members stopped by the KARE Barn to talk with KARE 11's Julie Nelson during the 5 p.m. newscast about their blue ribbon winning goats.

Both guests also showcased their knowledge of goats, before explaining how their 4H competition worked with the crowd.

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair