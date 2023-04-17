Guitar slinger Keith Urban booked for 2023 State Fair Grandstand series

The Australian country star will play the Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 26 with country pop singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell opening.

Example video title will go here for this video

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — There's good news for fans of serious guitar slinging, no matter what the genre, with word that Keith Urban will be taking the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand stage.

Urban will headline the 2023 Grandstand Series on Saturday, Aug. 26. Up-and-coming Canadian country-pop singer songwriter Lindsay Ell will open. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. via etix or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Tickets are $87, $77 & $52, with all seats general admission reserved or pit seating.

The State Fair Ticket Office will not be open for in-person sales.

Considered one of the industry's top guitar players, both in country music and beyond its borders, the Australian has won four Grammys and 13 CMA awards among many other honors, and recorded nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums. Among his top-charting singles are “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Wasted Time,” “Somebody Like You,” “Long Hot Summer” and “One Too Many.”

Keith Urban has also carved out a reputation as an outstanding live performer, his shows characterized by wide-ranging musical texture, energy and showmanship.

For more on the 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Series and the additional shows already booked, check out the Great Minnesota Get-Together website.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair