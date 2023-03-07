'Happy Together' Tour to play the Minnesota State Fair

The Turtles will join Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills on the Grandstand Monday, Aug. 28.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The group behind "Happy Together" will be playing the Great Minnesota Get-together this summer along with other classic acts as part of the State Fair's concert series.

The Turtles, who released the chart-topper back in 1967, will join Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills on the Grandstand Monday, Aug. 28.

The bands have been sharing a bill for more than a decade as part of the Happy Together Tour. The Turtles, who will also serve as the musical host for the night, had hits with "You Showed Me," Elenore," "She'd Rather Be With Me" and a cover of "It Ain't Me Babe," which was written by Minnesota's own Bob Dylan.

Little Anthony sold more than 50 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009 after releasing hits such as "Tears on My Pillow," "Goin' Out of My Head" and "Hurt So Bad." Gary Puckett & The Union Gap was nominated for a Grammy in 1969 and had several gold discs, including "Lady Willpower" and "Over You," while The Classics IV supplied hits such as "Traces," "Spooky" and "Stormy."

The Vogues -- "Five O'Clock World" and "You're the One" -- and The Cowsills -- "Hair" and "The Rain, the park & Other Things" -- have also been producing hits since the late 60s, and will provide a little extra "pop" to the show.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. through Etix. The State Fair Ticket Office will not be open for in-person sales, so all tickets will need to be purchased either online or by phone, according to a press release.

