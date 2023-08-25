How far can $50 get you at the fair?

KARE 11's Samie Solina went to the Minnesota State Fair Friday to see how much fun she could have on a budget.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — What can $50 at the fair get you? KARE 11's Samie Solina went to find out.

She got recommendations from viewers at the fair for food, rides and games, directing her to Pronto Pups, corn dogs, lemonade, milk, Sweet Martha’s Cookies, the Giant Slide, Sky Ride, and carnival games like basketball and the water gun.

If you're trying to do the State Fair on a budget this year, check out what Samie got with exactly $50.

Pronto Pup: $7

Corn dog: $6

Lemonade: $7

Milk: $2

Sweet Martha’s Cookies cup: $8

Giant Slide: $4

Sky Ride (one-way ticket): $6

Water gun carnival game: $5 (5 tickets)

Basketball carnival game: $5 (5 tickets)

