How far can $50 get you at the fair?

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — What can $50 at the fair get you? KARE 11's Samie Solina went to find out.
She got recommendations from viewers at the fair for food, rides and games, directing her to Pronto Pups, corn dogs, lemonade, milk, Sweet Martha’s Cookies, the Giant Slide, Sky Ride, and carnival games like basketball and the water gun.
If you're trying to do the State Fair on a budget this year, check out what Samie got with exactly $50.
Pronto Pup: $7
Corn dog: $6
Lemonade: $7
Milk: $2
Sweet Martha’s Cookies cup: $8
Giant Slide: $4
Sky Ride (one-way ticket): $6
Water gun carnival game: $5 (5 tickets)
Basketball carnival game: $5 (5 tickets)
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist: