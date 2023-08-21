How to get to and from the Minnesota State Fair

Do you know your transportation plans for the Great Minnesota Get-Together? Don't worry we got you covered.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn — Getting to the state fair is like the food there... it is an overload of options.

This year the fair runs from Aug. 24 thru Sept. 4, and the fairgrounds are open from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. every day except Labor Day when the gates close at 9 p.m.

Buses, shuttles, taxis, rideshare apps, bicycles and scooters are all ways to the Great Minnesota Get-Together. So if you say you're having a tough time finding a ride to the fair - you're not looking hard enough!

Now, before the butter sculptures melt from the heat, here's what you need to know about getting to and from the fair this year:

Express Bus Service

Not only will Metro Transit bring back its State Fair Express Buses, but it's added a location in Blaine to help get fairgoers to and from the fairgrounds.

The newest location will be at 3249 95th Avenue NE in Blaine, where people will be able to hop a bus — which runs every 30 minutes — and avoid any parking headaches. The other three locations are in Minnetonka (Interstate 394 & County Road 73), Bloomington (8100 30th Ave.) and Cottage Grove (7500 West Point Douglas Road South). Tickets are $5 in advance using Metro Transit's app or $6 cash on-site.

For more information about the State Fair Express Bus service or any other service for big events around the Twin Cities, click here.

Park & Ride

Another great option is to share the ride on a bus at one of 31 free Park & Ride lots all over the metro area.

Buses run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. on Labor Day).

According to the fair officials, times can vary based on traffic and crowds.

For a list of pick-up and drop-off sites for the 31 free Park & Ride locations, click here.

Taxi & Rideshare Apps

The pick-up and drop-off site for taxis is located at the Loop Gate (#9), on Como Avenue on the south side of the fairgrounds.

Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft have two pick-up and drop-off sites on the north and south side of the fairgrounds.

North: On the northeast end of the fair near Snelling and Hoyt Avenues (Outside the North End Gate #2).

South: On the south end of the fair in the parking lot south of Como Avenue, across from Gate 7 and the Dairy Building.

Public Parking

If you want to ride your own rig to the fair, officials say you better not sleep in! Parking spots get snapped up quickly with the first-come first-served policy and the cost isn't cheap. Parking officials will be asking for $20 cash or credit/debit as you enter to park.

There is no RV parking in fairgrounds lots and overnight parking is not allowed.

On the south side of the fair are the popular West Como lot and East Como Lot located off of Come Ave.

On the north side, there are four public parking lots named after birds and pack animals...I guess.

In the northwest reaches of the fair, you got your Robin Lot off Randall Ave., near all the bus lots.

On the northeast side, the Camel Lot is off Snelling and Hoyt Avenues, near a rideshare pick-up and drop-off site. This lot is also near an all-important free bicycle and scooter corral for the folks fortunate enough to be able to roll on in. For more information on bicycle & motorcycle parking click here.

On the north side of the fairgrounds, there are two more public parking lots, the Owl Lot off Dan Elmer Way and the Buffalo Lot off Larpenteur Ave.

Get your tickets

Tickets for the fair can be purchased in numerous different ways. Your best bet is to buy ahead of time and use the mobile ticket on your phone. Other choices include printing tickets at home, buying tickets by phone at 800-514-3849, at Cub Food stores, or the really old-school method of getting them mailed to you.

All of these options will cost $15 for pre-fair discount admission tickets. The most old-fashioned way of buying tix is just going to the State Fairground Ticket Office but they'll run you $18. Remember, kids who are four and under are free!

