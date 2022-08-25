State Fair prices and excitement are high this year

Bayou Bob's owner says he paid 12.5% more for alligator he buys in Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Once you arrive at the Minnesota State Fair, you might notice some changes, like the cost to get in.

A ticket for an adult now costs $17, which is a $1 more than last year.

Inflation is impacting other prices there too, although consumer prices rose less than expected in July.

The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July from a year ago. But still, experts say butter is up 26%, eggs surged 38% and coffee is up about 20% over the past year.

That even includes a serving of alligator meat at the popular Bayou Bob's booth, which has been at the fair for 27 years.

Owner Dallas Simonette said he paid 12.5% more for the meat he gets from Florida, plus the shipping costs have tripled. He said he passed some of those costs onto the consumer.

"Of course. It's like taxes, right," said Simonette. "You still got to make a profit."

What's the most you'd pay for a corn dog? Corn cob? Alligator meat? @mnstatefair



Bayou Bob's owner paid nearly 13% more for the meat he buys in Florida. And had to pass some of that cost to you.



A ticket? I remember when it cost about $11 to get in. Now it's $17. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/VOgzcRmEBb — Jennifer Hoff (@JennHoffReports) August 25, 2022

He sells 17,000 pounds of the meat in 12 days. And until now, Simonette hadn't raised prices in five years.

"It’s something you’re not going to get anywhere else," said one fan who doesn't mind paying more.

Meanwhile, prices at the popular corn roast booth have stayed the same for several years.

"We're definitely going to make our livelihood, but at the same time make it accessible to everybody because everybody should eat corn," said employee Nate Kulenkamp.

A mega dog at the Super Dog booth also costs the same as last year — $18 for a 18-inch dog.

One employee saying, "If you go up on your prices too much, they're not going to sell." And he's not so sure people would pay more. "We're not going to try."

Despite some higher prices, excitement is high, too — all in the spirit of a beloved Minnesota tradition.

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair