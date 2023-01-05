Jonas Brothers complete 2023 State Fair Grandstand lineup

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will play five albums every night on "The Tour," which comes to the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights on Friday, Sept. 1.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Series is now complete, with confirmation the Jonas Brothers will take the stage Sept. 1.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will visit the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights as part of "The Tour," where the brothers will play five albums worth of material in one night. The concept is based on their sold-out Broadway engagement and two-night Yankees Stadium sell-out, which kicks off the tour on Aug. 12.

Tickets are priced at $207, $127, $97 & $77 (all reserved seating) and will be available through a fan presale starting Tuesday, May 9. Citi and Verizon will have an additional presale starting May 10, and a limited number of general onsale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12. Fans can register for a chance at verified presale seats through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan website.

The Jonas Brothers' new single "Waffle House" is from their latest recording "The Album," which also drops on May 12. They have been recording and performing since releasing their debut album "It's About Time" in August of 2006. After splitting up in 2013 the brothers reunited six years later, officially announcing their comeback in 2019.

The State Fair Grandstand series is now completely booked, with acts ranging from garage rockers The Black Keys and 80s heartthrobs Duran Duran to country artists The Chicks and Keith Urban and Alt singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.

