Check out everything happening at the KARE 11 Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Join KARE 11 for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair at the big red barn located at the corner of Judson and Nelson.
There is a lot going at the barn this year, such as live music, giveaways and the popular KARE 11 Penny Press, to just name a few.
We will broadcasting live from the barn weekdays (except Labor Day).
Here's a daily list of what's going on:
THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Guy's Weather School
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - Nur-D
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Broadcast
5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Broadcast
6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Broadcast
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Guy's Weather School
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - Mayda
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Broadcast
5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Broadcast
6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Broadcast
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Broadcast
10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - Jillian Rae
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - Pit Stop
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Guy's Weather School
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Broadcast
5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Broadcast
6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Broadcast
TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Guy's Weather School
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Broadcast
5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Broadcast
6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Broadcast
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Guy's Weather School
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Broadcast
5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Broadcast
6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Broadcast
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Guy's Weather School
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - Whispered the Rabbit
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Broadcast
5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Broadcast
6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Broadcast
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Guy's Weather School
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - Mostly Trees
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Broadcast
5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Broadcast
6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Broadcast
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Broadcast
10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - ILLISM
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - JoJo Green
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway