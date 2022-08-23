x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Minnesota State Fair

Check out everything happening at the KARE 11 Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

Come visit the KARE 11 Barn at the corner of Judson and Nelson to watch live shows and much more!
Credit: KARE 11
KARE 11 Barn Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Join KARE 11 for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair at the big red barn located at the corner of Judson and Nelson.

There is a lot going at the barn this year, such as live music, giveaways and the popular KARE 11 Penny Press, to just name a few.

We will broadcasting live from the barn weekdays (except Labor Day).

Here's a daily list of what's going on:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.      Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway 

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.     Guy's Weather School

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.        Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - Nur-D

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.        Broadcast

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.      Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway 

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.     Guy's Weather School

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.        Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - Mayda

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.        Broadcast

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.       Broadcast

10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.      Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway 

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.        Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - Jillian Rae

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.      Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway 

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.        Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - Pit Stop

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.      Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway 

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.     Guy's Weather School

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.        Broadcast

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.      Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway 

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.     Guy's Weather School

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.        Broadcast

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.      Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway 

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.     Guy's Weather School

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.        Broadcast

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.      Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway 

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.     Guy's Weather School

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.        Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - Whispered the Rabbit

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.        Broadcast

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.       Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway 

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.     Guy's Weather School

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.        Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - Mostly Trees

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.        Broadcast 

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.        Broadcast

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.       Broadcast

10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.      Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway 

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.        Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - ILLISM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.      Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway 

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.        Live Music on Affinity Plus stage - JoJo Green

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 

10:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.        Affinity Plus Water Bottle giveaway

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. Walz plans to outline safety plans for the Minnesota State Fair

Before You Leave, Check This Out