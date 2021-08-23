KARE 11 Barn events and giveaways at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair

From freebies to live tapings, here's what's happening at the KARE 11 Barn this year.

While KARE 11 will not be broadcasting full newscasts live from the Minnesota State Fair this year, you can still stop by for giveaways and lots of other events at the KARE 11 Barn.

Here's what's happening this year:

Pick up your free KARE 11 and Affinity Plus water bottle, daily at 10:30 a.m.

Watch live WeatherMinds workshops with KARE 11 Sunrise weathercaster Guy Brown, weekdays at 11 a.m. (Labor Day not included)

weekdays at 11 a.m. (Labor Day not included) Watch live segments and pick up a giveaway, weekdays at 4

Try your hand at being a meteorologist at the KARE 11 & Advantage Construction WeatherMinds chroma wall

Stay hydrated at the KARE 11 Free Water station

Pick up your free commemorative 2021 State Fair penny at the KARE 11 penny press

Pick up a free coloring page from the Twin Cities Marathon, weekends

Enter for a chance to win a Kelly & Ryan prize pack, on Labor Day weekend

Purchase your 2022 Freshwater Society Calendar. Limited editions signed by KARE 11 Meteorologists are available

Be sure to watch KARE 11 Sunrise and the KARE 11 Saturday morning show for the Word of the Day. Then head to the barn to receive a dollar off your 2022 Freshwater Society calendar purchase.

Last week, fair organizers announced that there won't be vaccine requirements, testing requirements or a mask mandate on the fairgrounds, although masks are highly encouraged indoors and outdoors in crowded settings, especially for people who aren't vaccinated.

Anyone eligible that wants to can get vaccinated at the state fair this year for free. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered the North End Event Center clinic for Minnesotans 12 and up.