Keeping cool at the Minnesota State Fair

When the temperatures are climbing up at the fair there are some smart ways to cool down.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The forecast for this year's Minnesota State Fair suggests both the beginning and end of the 12-day summer tradition will be hot.

Fairgoers who plan to go on these days should follow these long-established tips on how to stay healthy and cool.

The top things people need to do are drink water and protect their skin throughout the day. Staying hydrated by consuming non-alcoholic fluids and wearing sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher will help keep you comfortable while you're walking around the virtually shadeless fairgrounds.

According to the fair's website, water bottle refill stations are located at:

4-H Building

Agriculture Horticulture Building

Eco Experience

Education Building

Grandstand

Restroom south of Kidway on the west side of Cooper Street

Restroom on the north end of the fairgrounds on the south side of Murphy Avenue

Warner Coliseum

Free water can be also found at the KARE 11 Barn at the corner of Judson and Nelson and the Culligan exhibit at the corner of Dan Patch and Cosgrove, along with rest benches and a bit of shade.

Another way to stay cool... find a big fan. A lot of buildings across the fairgrounds have large industrial fans, especially the livestock and agriculture barns.

Fairgoers who feel dangerously overheated should stop at one of the two air-conditioned first aid stations, sponsored by Regions Hospital.

First Aid West: 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (10:30 p.m. Labor Day), across from West End Market.

First Aid East: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor Day), on the outside of the north end of the 4-H Building on Cosgrove Street.

If you're really REALLY hot, you could pretend you're Princess Kay or one of her assistants and bluff your way into the butter carving booth inside the dairy building (OK, we're totally kidding on that one).

On a more serious note, here's how to tell the differences between the symptoms of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or heatstroke.

