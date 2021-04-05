'Kickoff to Summer at the Fair' event announced

Starting Thursday, May 6 you can enter a lottery to win a ticket to the first Minnesota State Fair event of the summer.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — For everyone who's been missing the big gatherings held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, here's the event for you.

"Kickoff to Summer at the Fair" is the first event of the summer to be held at the fairgrounds, and it hopes to be a tantalizing taste of the celebrations ahead.

Tickets will be sold through a lottery system, and only 10,000 will be available for each of the timeslots over the five days the event runs. For a chance at one of these tickets, you'll need to enter the lottery drawing by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 6.

Tickets will cost $12.50 a piece, with a limit of six per person. Kids age four and under are free with a child ticket. When you purchase you ticket, you'll choose from one of the following timeslots:

Thursday, May 27, 4-9 p.m.

Friday, May 28, 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 4-9 p.m.

Sunday, May 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 30, 4-9 p.m.

Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

IF you're one of the lucky folks to win a chance to buy a ticket, check your email at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 10 to find out which buying group you're in. There are four groups, A, B, C and D, and each group will have a chance to purchase tickets that week.

If tickets are still available on Friday, May 14, sales will be open to anyone.

2021 Minnesota State Fair Foundation Friends of the Fair members at the Red Ribbon level ($100) and above who join before Wednesday, May 5, at noon will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Thursday, May 6, before the lottery process begins.

For now, fair officials say everyone will be required to wear a facemask, unless they're eating or drinking. And when eating or drinking, you'll be asked to sit in the available socially-distanced seating.

Guests will be asked to socially distance, and the fair asks if you're not feeling well to stay home.

There's a long list of familiar foods and drinks that will be available, including many favorites like:

Dino’s Gyros

Mouth Trap Cheese Curds

Pronto Pups

Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar

El Sol Mexican Foods

Fresh French Fries

Two stages will feature bands rocking out every day, and other forms of entertainment will be available from some of the vendors.

And it wouldn't be the Minnesota State Fair without family fun! The Giant Slide will be open for business, plus a Family Fun Zone at DNR Park, visits from the State Fair mascots, photo stops and State Fair Trivia.

Vendors will also be available, with stands from:

Gentleman Forager

Paddle North

Sota Clothing

State FairWear and Gold Country