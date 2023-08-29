Long-time fair volunteer cow-median gives his audience an udderly good time

Bob Gordon has been volunteering at the Moo-Booth for ten years.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — There may be no better place for a cow-median than at the Moo Booth inside of the Minnesota State Fair's Cattle Barn.

For ten years, Bob Gordon has volunteered at the Moo Booth, which is the educational side of the barn.

He usually walks up to people passing by and asks them if they would like to hear a cow joke. People rarely say no.

"Where do cows invest their money?" he asked one woman.

"In movie studios?" the fair-goer replies.

"No, in mootual funds and moonicipal bonds," he said.

"I called the fair up and said ten years ago or so and said, would you like someone to tell cow jokes?" said Gordon. "They said no one's ever asked us that before. And here I am."

While he has volunteered for the past decade, he started writing his joke book 30 years ago. He and his wife would take their two kids up to Wisconsin to visit family.

"You see a lot of cows," he said. "I would drive along and make up a joke."

The retired software developer said he used the jokes to keep his kids entertained, but mostly to keep himself alert.

"When it got to 'Who was a cow's favorite rock singer? Milk-Jagger!' the children in unison would say 'Mother make him stop!'" said Gordon. "I've got about 75 cow jokes now."

His kids are older, but now he has a captive audience.

"Why don't the Swedes export their cattle?" he asked one couple. "They want to keep their stock home."

Most are a hit, but sometimes they don't land.

"What does a cow like to wear," he asked a family. "A muumuu. Do you know what a muumuu is? You don't? Well then it's not funny!"

"You can't beat the dad joke!" said Angie Carlson, who heard a round of Bob's jokes.

Whether or not it's a tough crowd, there's no better barn to house Bob's jokes.

"Aren't these the most amoosing," he ended one conversation with.

If you have missed out on Bob's jokes, don't have a cow. He's working Sunday noon to 2 p.m. and on Monday 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

