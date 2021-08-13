Metro Transit scales back service to State Fair due to bus driver shortage

The organization calls it an "incredibly difficult decision", but the correct one.

The State Fair is less than two weeks away and for a lot of people, riding a bus there is part of the tradition.

But a shortage of drivers could put a real damper on your plans.

Metro Transit announced it's scaling back its bus service to the Fair this year. The acting chief operating officer, Brian Funk, said it's due to a shortage in drivers since the start of the year.

"It's a bummer for us, but we needed to say upfront here's what we're able to do," said Funk. "We have other routes an entire network is counting on us 365 days a year and that needs to be priority one."

The organization says it's down as many as 70 drivers - some taking other jobs or retiring. But they still provide 100,000 rides every day with more routes coming this fall as people head back to school and the office.

"We can't leave our customers standing on corners waiting for buses because the State Fair is going on," said Funk.

The buses will now serve just the three of its 10 park and ride locations in Bloomington, Minnetonka and Cottage Grove. Funk says Bloomington and Minnetonka has had the highest ridership in the past.

He's also hopeful for more hires like Christy Scott, who's finishing her training and is in the process of meeting her mentor. It's part of an apprenticeship program that Metro Transit offers and it's just one of three in the country.

"You're like this ground level person who can either help somebody out with their day or help them out where they have to go," said Scott.

Drivers have to complete 25 days of training, that includes in-classroom, licensing and at the garage. Like Scott, a quarter of the drivers are women.

"People don't mind seeing the girls out there doing the boy's job, per say," she said laughing. "I’m excited to get out there and just be back, so be looking for me."

While the State Fair will be here soon, all transportation hope is not lost.

The Fair is still offering free shuttles at dozens of park and ride lots across the metro.

Metro Transit is hosting two jobs fairs at it's location on 7th Street in Minneapolis.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

4 to 7 p.m.