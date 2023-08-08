Metro Transit adds fourth location for its State Fair Express Bus service

Bus service from the four locations will begin at 9 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends and Labor Day. The final buses will leave the fairgrounds at 11 p.m.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Metro Transit is improving upon it's transportation plans for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Not only will Metro Transit bring back its State Fair Express Buses, but it's added a location in Blaine to help get fairgoers to and from the fairgrounds.

The newest location will be at 3249 95th Avenue NE in Blaine, where people will be able to hop a bus — which runs every 30 minutes — and avoid any parking headaches. The other three locations are in Minnetonka (Interstate 394 & County Road 73), Bloomington (8100 30th Ave.) and Cottage Grove (7500 West Point Douglas Road South). Tickets are $5 in advance using Metro Transit's app or $6 cash on-site.

Bus service will begin at 9 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends and Labor Day. The final buses will leave the fairgrounds at 11 p.m. daily.

Metro Transit is also offering the METRO A Line and Route 3 buses to get to and from the fairgrounds. According to the transportation service, A Line buses will run every 10 minutes from noon to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, while Route 3 buses will be every 15 minutes.

For more information about the State Fair Express Bus service or any other service for big events around the Twin Cities, click here.

