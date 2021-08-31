Michael McDonald won't join Doobie Brothers on Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Fair officials said via Twitter that Michael McDonald will no longer perform with the Doobie Brothers. The opening act Dirty Dozen Brass Band is also off the lineup.

The Doobie Brothers are still set to perform, with the start time moved to 7:30 p.m. The Doobie Brothers show is part of the band's 50th Anniversary Tour that kicked off earlier this month. The concert was announced to the public in November 2019, and tickets have been on sale since December of that year. The tickets started at $50 each.