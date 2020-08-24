The Gangelhoff family wasn't about to let the cancellation of the fair stop their annual celebration.

The Minnesota State Fair may not be happening this year, but that's not stopping some families from celebrating anyway.

The Gangelhoff family decided to host their own "Minnie-Sota State Fair" over the weekend, complete with its own Leinie Lodge and bandshell.

"Looking forward to 2021 back at the real fair," Teresa Gangelhoff said in a text to KARE 11, sharing photos of the family's event. "Everyone had fun at the great Gangelhoff Get-together!"

