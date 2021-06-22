Minnesota State Fair releases the lineup for free music and shows

With just the price of admission, you can check out acts like Nur-D, Sister Sledge and more than 100 others.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — With only a little more than two months to the kickoff of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, the fair's organizers want to make sure you know that they're making up for taking the last year off.

Tuesday the Minnesota State Fair released the lineup for all of the free live music shows, plus the All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash, Timberworks Lumberjack Show and more.

For the price of admission, you can check out one (or all) of the seven stages scattered through the fairgrounds for music and fun.

Entertainment starts the very first day of the fair, Thursday, Aug. 26, with the Minnesota History Society's "History On-A-Schtick," described as a "vaudevillian romp through Minnesota’s past with wacky fun, sing-alongs, trivia, prizes and astonishing historical tidbits!"

There are shows happening almost constantly through the fair, which wraps up on Sept. 6 with three evening shows: Ka Lia Universe and Friends, Mae Simpson and Yam Haus.

The fair has more than 900 shows over their 12-day run at the end of the summer. More information and times are available here.

Tickets for the 2021 Minnesota State Fair have resumed, at a pre-fair discounted price of $13 through Aug. 25. Admission at the gates will be $16 for those ages 13-64, and $14 for kids ages 5 through 12 and those 65 and older. Kids under the age of 4 are always admitted free.

More news about new food items and entertainment will be shared in coming weeks.

For more information log on to the Minnesota State Fair website.