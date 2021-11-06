Minnesota State Fair announces new vendors and attractions for 2021

With only a month to go until the Great Minnesota Get-Together, here's one of the final pieces in your fair-planning puzzle!

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn — The above video originally aired on June 11, 2021.

So we know the dates, the new foods, the Grandstand lineup, but what about the list of vendors and attractions for this summer's Minnesota State Fair?

Well the wait is over!

With just about a month until the gates open, here are some of the places you can plan to visit, Pronto Pup in hand.

Starting in August, thrill-seekers will have the chance to try out the 'Riptide,' a 55-foot tall rollercoaster located on the Mighty Midway. The twisting, turning adrenaline rush joins the Air Maxx, Haunted Castle Dark Ride and many more as a way for you to up the excitement on your visit to the fair. Tickets start at a dollar a piece, and there are deals to be had if you time your visit right.

Looking for some new décor for your home or outdoor space? The fair has you covered. New vendors like Bailey Builds, Paul's Porch Pots and Reflections by Megan have all the Minnesota-made accessories you could dream of.

If you and your family need a break from all the sights, sounds and smells of the fair, there's a new oasis where you can all take a break. The Fraser Sensory Building has staff on hand to welcome you to a calm space through a private side entrance. Sensory support volunteers can use their tools and techniques to calm your sensory system and get you ready for more fun.

While you're there, why not take some time for your health? The fair is also hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross, a specially-equipped RV set up for a quick 10-minute skin cancer screening with the Skin Cancer Foundation, and a COVID Community Vaccination Clinic.

To learn about all the new things to do and see at the Minnesota State Fair this summer, check out more information here.

The Great Minnesota Get-Together begins on Aug. 26 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. Pre-fair tickets are on sale through Aug. 25, and you can buy them online here.

Wondering what there is to eat? The fair has announced the new foods for this year, in addition to all the classics you've come to know and love.