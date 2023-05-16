Minnesota State Fair releases 2023 free entertainment lineup

Like food at the fair, the entertainment lineup literally has something for everyone, from Soul Asylum and the Bacon Brothers to ABBA and Tom Petty tribute bands.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Huge fans of the Minnesota State Fair are already drawing up their food "must-do's" for the 2023 version of the Great Minnesota Get-together.

Now there's something else on the prep list - figuring out which of the fair's free music offerings are "can't miss."

The Free Stage Entertainment Lineup features more than 900 shows that will be available during the fair's 12-day run without spending a dime or wrangling a ticket.

Playing the Leinie Lodge Bandshell are some of the best-known acts, like Minnesota's homegrown garage rockers Soul Asylum, Kevin Bacon's hobby band the Bacon Brothers and The Steeles.

A collection of top-notch military bands will play a variety of stages, and musical tribute acts range from Abba and Tom Petty to Meatloaf.

For world and ethnic performers, the International Bazaar Stage is the place to be. You can catch acts like Javier Trejo y Caballo Cosmico, Native Pride Dancers and Kickin' it Irish.

Beyond music, fairgoers can catch shows like the All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Shows at The North Woods Stage, and Arts A’Fair - a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with pop-up dance, theater and musical showcases.

For the entire free entertainment lineup, including stages, dates and times, check out the Minnesota State Fair website.

