Minnesota State Fair announces '2021 Best Awards'

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — There are nearly 1,000 commercial exhibitors, concessions, attractions and food and beverage vendors at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair. Imagine having to decide which 13 of them truly shine.

Fair officials have done just that, on Thursday releasing the "2021 Best Awards." In a ceremony on the International Bazaar Stage, State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer presented Best Awards to those recognized as the year's best.

Here are the winners.

Angry Minnow Vintage - Sells a variety of vintage custom apparel and accessories. (Located at West End Market)

Baba’s - Features a variety of unique hummus bowls. (Located on the east side of Underwood Street just south of Little Farm Hands)

Bailey Builds - Creates new and reclaimed wood art mosaics. (Located on the south side of Judson Avenue outside the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum)

Gopher State Expositions and the Equinox - (This ride is located at Mighty Midway)

GoServ Global - Nonprofit organization that provides modified grain bins as housing and other shelter in areas recovering from disasters. (Located on the west side of Underwood Street between Wright & Dan Patch avenues)

Hanging Garden - Sells hand-crafted terrariums and other plant accents. (Located at the International Bazaar)

The Hideaway Speakeasy - Features artisan sandwiches, wine and more. (Located in the Veranda Grandstand upper level, northwest section)

Kim O’s Concession and Lean & Toss - (This game is located at Mighty Midway)

Latitude Studios Co. - Repurposes shipping containers into unique and functional spaces. (Located on the north side of Judson Avenue, just east of Liggett Street)

Rutana’s Hot Apple Dumplings - Sells hot apple dumplings with ice cream. (Located on the north side of Randall Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets, outside the Progress Center)

Solem Concessions Cheese Curds & Mini Donuts - Sells blueberry mini donuts, Cajun-flavored cheese curds and more. (Located on the east side of Underwood Street, just south of Murphy Avenue)

Tinsley Amusements and Charlie Chopper - (This ride is located at Kidway)

Waterstone Fire Tables - One of the 13 participants in the fair’s Adopt-a-Garden program. (Located on the east side of Liggett Street outside the Sheep & Poultry Barn)

Hammer says the winners share a number of characteristics:

They provide exceptional, efficient customer service and an outstanding experience for fair guests

Employ knowledgeable staff with positive attitudes who are courteous, thoughtful and professional

Exude amazing visual presentation and positive image

Present a premium quality product/service

Offer great value