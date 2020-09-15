Minnesota State Fair announces food parade round 2!

In order to purchase a ticket for the Fall Food Parade, you must register for the ticket lottery by Sept. 17 at noon.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Did you miss out on the Minnesota State Fair's Food Parade? Or maybe you want to go on another ride to flavortown. This is your chance.

The Minnesota State Fair will be holding a second food parade Oct.1-4 and 8-11.

Tickets will be sold using a lottery system. Each vehicle ticket will cost $20 plus $5 in service fees. One ticket will cover five people per vehicle.

In order to purchase a ticket, you must register for the ticket lottery by Sept. 17 at noon.

Those who are selected will receive a notification at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 and will be able to purchase tickets at noon. It is also possible that your notification will tell you that you have been placed on a waiting list.

Winners have until Sept. 22 at noon to purchase tickets.

Your ride through the event is expected to last around two hours.

Here's a full list of all the participating vendors from the Minnesota State Fair website: