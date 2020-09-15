Minnesota State Fair announces food parade round 2!

ST PAUL, Minn. — Did you miss out on the Minnesota State Fair's Food Parade? Or maybe you want to go on another ride to flavortown. This is your chance.
The Minnesota State Fair will be holding a second food parade Oct.1-4 and 8-11.
Tickets will be sold using a lottery system. Each vehicle ticket will cost $20 plus $5 in service fees. One ticket will cover five people per vehicle.
In order to purchase a ticket, you must register for the ticket lottery by Sept. 17 at noon.
Those who are selected will receive a notification at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 and will be able to purchase tickets at noon. It is also possible that your notification will tell you that you have been placed on a waiting list.
Winners have until Sept. 22 at noon to purchase tickets.
Your ride through the event is expected to last around two hours.
Here's a full list of all the participating vendors from the Minnesota State Fair website:
- Turkey to Go by MN Turkey Growers (credit card only)
- Turkey Sandwich
- Giant Juicy (1/3 pound): $9
- Half-Pound Giant Juicy: $11
- Add Brie with cranberry sauce topping to a Giant Juicy: $3
- Turkey Legs (gluten-friendly): $10
- Frozen Turkey Sandwich Meat by the Pound (gluten-friendly, pine- and nut-free)
- One Pound: $17
- Five Pounds: $80
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke): $2.50
- Fresh French Fries (cash/credit)
- 32 oz.: $9
- 88 oz.: $14
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, lemonade, water): $2.50
- Mouth Trap Cheese Curds (cash/credit)
- Bucket: $17
- Que Viet (cash/credit)
- Giant Egg Roll On-a-Stick: $8
- Garlic Cream Cheese Wontons: $8
- Sweets & Treats (cash/credit)
- Jumbo Cotton Candy: $8
- Caramel & Candy Apples: $5
- Popcorn: $5
- Caramel Corn: $5
- Sno Cone: $4
- State Fair Souvenir Bottle (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite): $6
- Water: $3
- Pronto Pups (cash only)
- Regular Pronto Pup: $5
- Tom Thumb Donuts (cash/credit)
- Mini Donuts: $6
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, water): $3
- West Indies Soul Food (cash/credit)
- Jamaican Patties: $6
- Chicken
- Beef
- (2) Jumbo Jerk Chicken Wings: $7
- (2) Jumbo Jerk Chicken Drummies: $7
- Bottled beverages (Pepsi, Mountain Dew): $3; Water: $2
- Minneapple Pie (cash/credit)
- Deep-Fried Pies with 1 scoop of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream: $8
- Original Minneapple
- MinneChocolate
- MinnePumpkin
- Ultimate Minneapple Pie (with 1 scoop of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream and apple syrup): $10
- 6-Pack of Deep-Fried Pies (choice of pies): $30
- Quart of Cinnamon Ice Cream: $10
- Apple Syrup (16 oz.): $5
- Hansen’s Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs (cash/credit)
- Foot Long Hot Dog: $7
- Foot Long Corn Dog: $8
- Regular Corn Dog: $5
- Bottled water: $2
- Butcher Boys/Pitchfork Sausage (cash/credit)
- London Broil Steak on a Roll with onions, peppers and cheese (gluten-friendly without bun): $10
- Polish Sausage Sandwich (gluten-friendly without bun): $10
- Onions, sauerkraut and cheese sauce available on sandwiches
- Polish Sausage On-a-Fork: $8
- Take-Home Bundle (1.5 lbs. London Broil meat, containers each of onions and cheese): $35
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, water): $3
- Cheese On-A-Stick and Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade (cash/credit)
- Cheese On-A-Stick: $5
- American
- Jalapeño
- Deep-Fried Pickles: $6
- Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade
- Sealed Bottle (16 oz.): $5
- State Fair Souvenir Bottle (28 oz.): $8
- 1-gallon jug: $20
- Hot Apple Cider
- Cup of Hot Cider (12 oz.): $4
- 1-gallon jug: $20
- Giggles’ Campfire Grill (cash/credit)
- Walleye Fries: $10
- Walleye Cakes: $10
- Duck Bacon Wontons: $10
- Duck Drummies: 2 orders for $10 (while supplies last)
- Beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mountain Dew): $2.50; Water: $2 or 3 for $5
- El Sol Mexican Foods (cash/credit)
- Tacos: $5
- Fried Flour Shell
- Hard Corn Shell
- Burritos
- Beef and Bean: $9
- Jumbo Beef: $8.50
- Bean: $6
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, water): $2.50
- The Hangar (cash/credit)
- Tater Twister (Sausage wrapped in a whole spiral-sliced potato and fried): $9
- Tater Twister without sausage (gluten-friendly, vegan): $9
- Fried Oreos: $7
- Pumpkin Spice (with optional pumpkin spice cream dipping sauce)
- Red Velvet
- Original
- Funnel Cakes: $8
- Pumpkin Spice (with optional pumpkin spice whipped cream)
- Red Velvet
- Regular with topping choice (Bavarian cream, strawberry, chocolate or apple)
- Hot Apple Cider with Cinnamon Stick: $4
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite): $4; Water: $3
- Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar (cash/credit)
- Pail of Cookies: $17 (limit 10 pails per vehicle)
- Bottled beverages (water, milk): $3