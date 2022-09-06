2022 Minnesota State Fair was fifth-most attended fair in history

The fair brought nearly 2 million people from all over to celebrate food, music, arts and education.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The 2022 Minnesota State Fair ended with a bang on September 5 with this year's cumulative attendance eclipsing 1.8 million people.

This is the fifth-most attended fair in its history, according to a press release. The final total of 1.842,222 was up by more than a half-million from 2021.

On Labor Day, nearly 157,000 people attended the fair, with the weekend coming in at 249,490 and 222,202 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“Our thanks to everyone who visited the State Fair this year,” said the fair’s General Manager, Jerry Hammer. “It was clear from the first moments on opening day that people were more than ready to return home to their State Fair. ‘We really need this’ is what we heard from many very happy people.”

Thank you to all who joined us at the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. You all helped us celebrate the best of Minnesota in a big way.



To our fair guests, vendors, staff, exhibitors and partners, we are so grateful for you! pic.twitter.com/jvnbz2pbRj — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) September 6, 2022

The agricultural and creative competitions this year drew over 32,000 entries. This year's fair also featured 38 new foods and more than 60 new merchandise vendors.

Watch more local news: