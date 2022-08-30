THC vendors cash in on State Fair crowds outside of gates

State Fair officials passed on allowing the sale of THC products within the state fairgrounds this year, citing uncertainties surrounding the state’s new law.

ST PAUL, Minn. — When it comes to the Minnesota State Fair, no one wants to be on the outside looking in, but in some cases certain vendors don't have a choice.

"We reached out to them last year, and this year, and we got denied," said Michael Donnelly with Beezwax and Kooka Inc.

Donnelly is part owner of Beeswax, a company selling hemp-derived THC products, and at their booth outside the fairgrounds, business has been booming.

"It's been fantastic, people have been really open to the products that we offer," said Donnelly.

The products were just legalized at the state level in July at 5 milligrams of THC per serving, or 50 per package.

"It was passed as a food and beverage, not that I agree or disagree with it, but it got it on the table," said Donnelly. He went on to say, "I don't think it's anything different than serving people alcohol."

Currently, alcohol is allowed on state fairgrounds, but it's the unknowns of the gummies and THC-infused drinks that keep these business owners on the outside looking in.

The Minnesota State Fair released the following statement:

Since the law around THC products was changed just eight weeks prior to the start of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair and there is a lot to learn and understand about the sale of these products, the decision was made to not allow the sale of any THC or CBD products at this year’s fair. State Fair staff will take the time to analyze and learn from others around the state before we make a decision on how to move forward with these products for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. As this is a relatively new industry, we are pleased that there will be opportunities for fair guests to learn more. The Minnesota Hemp Growers Cooperative will be providing educational information about the processing and the products derived from hemp and will be located on the North End. Green Goods/Vireo and RISE Cannabis will have education on medical cannabis as part of the Health Fair 11 exhibit and Hemp Solutions of Minnesota will be located in the Dairy Building during the 2022 Minnesota State Fair.

"A lot of people have been open to this because it's new and fun, but they also want to make sure people are enjoying themselves correctly," said Donnelly.

Several cities across the state have placed moratoriums on the sales of these products for similar reasons, while also questioning product testing.

Something Zach Rohr, founder of Minny Grown in Cannon Falls, says is being managed.

"There's very developed testing when it comes to THC and CBD products," said Rohr. He went on to explain, "Minnesota companies that we deal with, they do a great job of analyzing these products. The real concern becomes when products start coming from out of the state and testing doesn't come with that."

While the unknowns are leaving many without.

"It's everyday people; you'd be shocked to see how many people utilize this," said Donnelly.

If given an opportunity within.

"Just like a craft brewery would or a craft distillery in Minnesota, it's really the same thing you know when you break it down, and we’re just hoping we get some of those opportunities in the future," said Rohr.

The folks with Beezwax say they plan to donate 10 percent of their earnings at the State Fair to treatment facilities and hope to open their own facility by this time next year.

