Minnesota State Fair 'considering options' for 2020

The fair's general manager said "alternate fair dates, a change in duration of the fair, or significant restrictions are not being considered."

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair organizers say the outlook for this year's event remains "unknown" as the COVID-19 situation continues to develop.

In a statement issued Thursday, Jerry Hammer, the fair's general manager, said they are "discussing and considering options" for holding the fair this year. He said changes in dates, duration or restrictions are not being considered.

Hammer said there is no specific date by which they need to make a decision. He said state, national and international public health directives are "central" to their preparation.

The fair is currently scheduled for Aug. 27 through Sept. 7 of 2020.

"That picture will become more clear in the weeks ahead as we continue to be in contact with our partners that are vital to produce an event the size and scope of the Great Minnesota Get-Together," Hammer said.

The fair's success depends on vendors, operators, suppliers, and agriculturists who "must be at their very best" to successfully produce the event, Hammer said in his statement.

Nearly three weeks ago, on April 3, Hammer gave an update in which he said that preparations for the fair were continuing.

He said at that time, "we remain hopeful that we can all celebrate the end of summer in our usual Great Minnesota Get-Together style."

On Thursday, Hammer said they "continue to remain hopeful" about celebrating this year, but that they will do the right thing for Minnesota.