Minnesota State Fair cups available for purchase

ST PAUL, Minn. — State Fair fans, this one is for you.

While the Great Minnesota Get-Together won't be happening this year, you can still take home a small part of the experience.

The Minnesota State Fair is selling their iconic cups at the State Fair Grounds ticket area on select days.

The cups will be available for purchase July 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on July 14, 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers are unable to ship the cups, so you'll have to go to 1312 Cosgrove St., St. Paul, MN 55108 in person to pick them up.

There is a limit of two sleeves per person.

Pricing is as follows: