Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fair Fall Food Parade is sold out

The food parade will be held Oct. 1-4 and 8-11.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Fall Food Parade is sold out as of Sept. 24.

Tickets were made available Monday for lucky winners through a lottery system.

The first food parade ran Aug. 20-23, 27-30 and Sept. 3-7.

The second food parade will be held Oct.1-4 and 8-11.

Each ticket went for $20, which was good for one car with five people.

Here's a full list of all the participating vendors from the Minnesota State Fair website:

  1. Turkey to Go by MN Turkey Growers (credit card only)
    • Turkey Sandwich
      • Giant Juicy (1/3 pound): $9
      • Half-Pound Giant Juicy: $11
      • Add Brie with cranberry sauce topping to a Giant Juicy: $3
    • Turkey Legs (gluten-friendly): $10
    • Frozen Turkey Sandwich Meat by the Pound (gluten-friendly, pine- and nut-free)
      • One Pound: $17
      • Five Pounds: $80
    • Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke): $2.50
  2. Fresh French Fries (cash/credit)
    • 32 oz.: $9
    • 88 oz.: $14
    • Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, lemonade, water): $2.50
  3. Mouth Trap Cheese Curds (cash/credit)
    • Bucket: $17
  4. Que Viet (cash/credit)
    • Giant Egg Roll On-a-Stick: $8
    • Garlic Cream Cheese Wontons: $8
  5. Sweets & Treats (cash/credit)
    • Jumbo Cotton Candy: $8
    • Caramel & Candy Apples: $5
    • Popcorn: $5
    • Caramel Corn: $5
    • Sno Cone: $4
    • State Fair Souvenir Bottle (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite): $6
    • Water: $3
  6. Pronto Pups (cash only)
    • Regular Pronto Pup: $5
  7. Tom Thumb Donuts (cash/credit)
    • Mini Donuts: $6
    • Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, water): $3
  8. West Indies Soul Food (cash/credit)
    • Jamaican Patties: $6
      • Chicken
      • Beef
    • (2) Jumbo Jerk Chicken Wings: $7
    • (2) Jumbo Jerk Chicken Drummies: $7
    • Bottled beverages (Pepsi, Mountain Dew): $3; Water: $2
  9. Minneapple Pie (cash/credit)
    • Deep-Fried Pies with 1 scoop of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream: $8
      • Original Minneapple
      • MinneChocolate
      • MinnePumpkin
    • Ultimate Minneapple Pie (with 1 scoop of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream and apple syrup): $10
    • 6-Pack of Deep-Fried Pies (choice of pies): $30
    • Quart of Cinnamon Ice Cream: $10
    • Apple Syrup (16 oz.): $5
  10. Hansen’s Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs (cash/credit)
    • Foot Long Hot Dog: $7
    • Foot Long Corn Dog: $8
    • Regular Corn Dog: $5
    • Bottled water: $2
  11. Butcher Boys/Pitchfork Sausage (cash/credit)
    • London Broil Steak on a Roll with onions, peppers and cheese (gluten-friendly without bun): $10
    • Polish Sausage Sandwich (gluten-friendly without bun): $10
      • Onions, sauerkraut and cheese sauce available on sandwiches
    • Polish Sausage On-a-Fork: $8
    • Take-Home Bundle (1.5 lbs. London Broil meat, containers each of onions and cheese): $35
    • Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, water): $3
  12. Cheese On-A-Stick and Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade (cash/credit)
    • Cheese On-A-Stick: $5
      • American
      • Jalapeño
    • Deep-Fried Pickles: $6
    • Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade
      • Sealed Bottle (16 oz.): $5
      • State Fair Souvenir Bottle (28 oz.): $8
      • 1-gallon jug: $20
    • Hot Apple Cider
      • Cup of Hot Cider (12 oz.): $4
      • 1-gallon jug: $20
  13. Giggles’ Campfire Grill (cash/credit)
    • Walleye Fries: $10
    • Walleye Cakes: $10
    • Duck Bacon Wontons: $10
    • Duck Drummies: 2 orders for $10 (while supplies last)
    • Beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mountain Dew): $2.50; Water: $2 or 3 for $5
  14. El Sol Mexican Foods (cash/credit)
    • Tacos: $5
      • Fried Flour Shell
      • Hard Corn Shell
    • Burritos
      • Beef and Bean: $9
      • Jumbo Beef: $8.50
      • Bean: $6
    • Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, water): $2.50
  15. The Hangar (cash/credit)
    • Tater Twister (Sausage wrapped in a whole spiral-sliced potato and fried): $9
    • Tater Twister without sausage (gluten-friendly, vegan): $9
    • Fried Oreos: $7
      • Pumpkin Spice (with optional pumpkin spice cream dipping sauce)
      • Red Velvet
      • Original
    • Funnel Cakes: $8
      • Pumpkin Spice (with optional pumpkin spice whipped cream)
      • Red Velvet
      • Regular with topping choice (Bavarian cream, strawberry, chocolate or apple)
    • Hot Apple Cider with Cinnamon Stick: $4
    • Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite): $4; Water: $3
  16. Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar (cash/credit)
    • Pail of Cookies: $17 (limit 10 pails per vehicle)
    • Bottled beverages (water, milk): $3

