ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Fall Food Parade is sold out as of Sept. 24.
Tickets were made available Monday for lucky winners through a lottery system.
The first food parade ran Aug. 20-23, 27-30 and Sept. 3-7.
The second food parade will be held Oct.1-4 and 8-11.
Each ticket went for $20, which was good for one car with five people.
Here's a full list of all the participating vendors from the Minnesota State Fair website:
- Turkey to Go by MN Turkey Growers (credit card only)
- Turkey Sandwich
- Giant Juicy (1/3 pound): $9
- Half-Pound Giant Juicy: $11
- Add Brie with cranberry sauce topping to a Giant Juicy: $3
- Turkey Legs (gluten-friendly): $10
- Frozen Turkey Sandwich Meat by the Pound (gluten-friendly, pine- and nut-free)
- One Pound: $17
- Five Pounds: $80
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke): $2.50
- Fresh French Fries (cash/credit)
- 32 oz.: $9
- 88 oz.: $14
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, lemonade, water): $2.50
- Mouth Trap Cheese Curds (cash/credit)
- Bucket: $17
- Que Viet (cash/credit)
- Giant Egg Roll On-a-Stick: $8
- Garlic Cream Cheese Wontons: $8
- Sweets & Treats (cash/credit)
- Jumbo Cotton Candy: $8
- Caramel & Candy Apples: $5
- Popcorn: $5
- Caramel Corn: $5
- Sno Cone: $4
- State Fair Souvenir Bottle (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite): $6
- Water: $3
- Pronto Pups (cash only)
- Regular Pronto Pup: $5
- Tom Thumb Donuts (cash/credit)
- Mini Donuts: $6
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, water): $3
- West Indies Soul Food (cash/credit)
- Jamaican Patties: $6
- Chicken
- Beef
- (2) Jumbo Jerk Chicken Wings: $7
- (2) Jumbo Jerk Chicken Drummies: $7
- Bottled beverages (Pepsi, Mountain Dew): $3; Water: $2
- Jamaican Patties: $6
- Minneapple Pie (cash/credit)
- Deep-Fried Pies with 1 scoop of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream: $8
- Original Minneapple
- MinneChocolate
- MinnePumpkin
- Ultimate Minneapple Pie (with 1 scoop of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream and apple syrup): $10
- 6-Pack of Deep-Fried Pies (choice of pies): $30
- Quart of Cinnamon Ice Cream: $10
- Apple Syrup (16 oz.): $5
- Hansen’s Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs (cash/credit)
- Foot Long Hot Dog: $7
- Foot Long Corn Dog: $8
- Regular Corn Dog: $5
- Bottled water: $2
- Butcher Boys/Pitchfork Sausage (cash/credit)
- London Broil Steak on a Roll with onions, peppers and cheese (gluten-friendly without bun): $10
- Polish Sausage Sandwich (gluten-friendly without bun): $10
- Onions, sauerkraut and cheese sauce available on sandwiches
- Polish Sausage On-a-Fork: $8
- Take-Home Bundle (1.5 lbs. London Broil meat, containers each of onions and cheese): $35
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, water): $3
- Cheese On-A-Stick and Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade (cash/credit)
- Cheese On-A-Stick: $5
- American
- Jalapeño
- Deep-Fried Pickles: $6
- Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade
- Sealed Bottle (16 oz.): $5
- State Fair Souvenir Bottle (28 oz.): $8
- 1-gallon jug: $20
- Hot Apple Cider
- Cup of Hot Cider (12 oz.): $4
- 1-gallon jug: $20
- Giggles’ Campfire Grill (cash/credit)
- Walleye Fries: $10
- Walleye Cakes: $10
- Duck Bacon Wontons: $10
- Duck Drummies: 2 orders for $10 (while supplies last)
- Beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mountain Dew): $2.50; Water: $2 or 3 for $5
- El Sol Mexican Foods (cash/credit)
- Tacos: $5
- Fried Flour Shell
- Hard Corn Shell
- Burritos
- Beef and Bean: $9
- Jumbo Beef: $8.50
- Bean: $6
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, water): $2.50
- The Hangar (cash/credit)
- Tater Twister (Sausage wrapped in a whole spiral-sliced potato and fried): $9
- Tater Twister without sausage (gluten-friendly, vegan): $9
- Fried Oreos: $7
- Pumpkin Spice (with optional pumpkin spice cream dipping sauce)
- Red Velvet
- Original
- Funnel Cakes: $8
- Pumpkin Spice (with optional pumpkin spice whipped cream)
- Red Velvet
- Regular with topping choice (Bavarian cream, strawberry, chocolate or apple)
- Hot Apple Cider with Cinnamon Stick: $4
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite): $4; Water: $3
- Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar (cash/credit)
- Pail of Cookies: $17 (limit 10 pails per vehicle)
- Bottled beverages (water, milk): $3