Minnesota State Fair enters final weekend of the year

ST PAUL, Minn. — As of Thursday morning, there are only four days left to enjoy the food and entertainment at the Minnesota State Fair.

Since it's Labor Day weekend, there's a good chance it could be busier than on other days. Fair organizers say weather plays a role in how many people show up. Luckily, this weekend should be fine.

New attendance numbers will be coming out today, and that could give a better idea of if we broke any attendance records.

So far, nearly 940,000 people have walked through the State Fair gates. That's more compared to this time last year when the fair returned for the first time since COVID broke out. There were nearly 700,000 people then.

But it's still fewer than in pre-pandemic times. At this point in 2019, there had already been over a million people, so we still have to catch up.

Organizers say if you're headed out to the State Fair this weekend, it's a good idea to plan your day out, especially when it comes to getting there. Leave early to avoid traffic, or take advantage of the free park and ride option.

This weekend some big names are coming to the Grandstand, which may draw more people to the state fairgrounds. The Zac Brown Band will be there Friday night, and then Diana Ross will perform Saturday night.

