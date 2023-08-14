Cast your votes in the 2023 Minnesota State Fair Food Bracket

Deep fried or dairy? Corn dog or Pronto Pup? Time to determine which fair foods are Minnesota's favorites.

ST PAUL, Minn. — From salty snacks to sweets on a stick, the Minnesota State Fair has it all. But which food can consider itself the best of the fair?

That's where the 2023 Great Minnesota Food Championship Bracket comes in.

Leading up to and during the Minnesota State Fair, we want you to vote on your favorite fair foods in our March Madness-style bracket.

Every morning, head to the KARE 11 Instagram account and check out our story for the latest poll. Vote for your favorite, and then tune in to KARE 11 Sunrise the next morning to find out who won!

The bracket begins on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and continues throughout the fair. The ultimate state fair food winner will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Foods going head-to-head in this year's bracket are:

Food on a stick

Deep fried delicacies

Dairy treats

Other sweets

Fair food classics

New foods for 2023

Savory bites

Plant-based items

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair

Watch the latest coverage of the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together from KARE 11 in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+