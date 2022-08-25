Here's what you need to know for the Minnesota State Fair

Example video title will go here for this video

The gates are now open, and here's everything you need to know for your trip to the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 25- Sept. 5, and the fairgrounds are open from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. every day except Labor Day, when the gates close at 7 p.m.

Are you ready to ride the Ferris wheel, eat a Pronto Pup and drink all the fresh, cold milk you can handle? The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing, and here's everything you need to know about the food, music and fun you can experience with thousands of other Minnesotans.

If you'd rather have an actual paper ticket, they can be purchased in a few different ways. While supplies last, you can purchase tickets at Cub Foods stores or at several other locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The first thing you'll need on your trip to the fair is a ticket, of course. If you're planning ahead and buying a ticket online, you can have it delivered to you either through text or email. There is a limit of 12 tickets per customer.

TRAVEL :

Now that you've got your ticket in hand, how are you going to get to the fairgrounds? There are several local travel options, including Metro Transit, a free park and ride, and limited parking lot space.

If you're coming to St. Paul from Minnetonka, Bloomington or Cottage Grove, there's an Express Bus Service available.

The south metro, including Burnsville, Eagan and Shakopee also have an Express Bus Service provided by the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority. Roundtrip fare is $5 when buying online and $6 cash at the time of boarding. Children younger than 4-year-old ride for free.

Southwest metro residents will have access to an Express Bus Service available on Aug. 25-28 and Sept. 1-4 for people living in Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and Chaska. SouthWest Transit provides this service at a cost of $6 per rider. Children 5-years-old and younger can ride for free, plus there are discounts for seniors and military members on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1.

The Minnesota State Fair offers Park and Ride services to 29 locations in Roseville, St. Paul, Arden Hills and surrounding communities. Buses run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. (9 p.m. on Labor Day) at most locations with pickup times depending on traffic and crowds.

You can follow the official Minnesota State Fair Twitter account (@mnstatefair) to find updates on Park and Ride lot updates.

If you plan to take an Uber or Lyft to the fairgrounds, there are two designated pick-up and drop-off points. One location is at the northeast end of the fairgrounds near Snelling and Hoyt Avenues near North End Gate #2, and the other is in the parking lot south of Como Avenue, across from Gate #7 and the Dairy Building.

Follow the direction signage in these areas.

Parking

Parking lots are available at the fair, but organizers warn that parking is first-come, first-serve, and lots fill up quickly every day.

Lots are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (9 p.m. on Labor Day), and cost $17. You can pay in either cash or with a credit/debit card. To get to the area of the fairgrounds parking lots, use the address:

1265 Snelling Ave. N.

St. Paul, MN 55108

Check here for a map of the fairgrounds.