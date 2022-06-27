Florida Georgia Line announced as final Grandstand act for Minnesota State Fair

The county group is joining other acts like Portugal, The Man, Pitbull and Alice in Chains for the 2022 fair.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The final Grandstand show for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair has been announced, and country music fans will be kickin' their boots up over this one.

Florida Georgia Line with special guest Bailey Zimmerman will be rocking St. Paul on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

This Grammy-nominated duo may be best known for their 2012 hit "Cruise," but that hasn't been the end of the their award-winning careers. They were the first country act to achieve the Recording Industry Association of America’s diamond certification for selling 10 million copies of a record, as well as holding the longest reign, 50 straight weeks, on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with their track "Meant to Be."

Bailey Zimmerman is a 22-year-old from Illinois who started his music career on TikTok and has only gotten bigger since then.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. Seats range from $75 to $106, and you can find prices and more information here.

Tickets are still available for other Grandstand acts, including Alice in Chains, breaking Benjamin and Bush, plus Counting Crows, REO Speedwagon, Styx and more.

A Nightly Fireworks Spectacular is scheduled to launch after all Grandstand shows, weather permitting.

Pre-fair discount tickets are still for sale, find more information about those tickets here.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 25-Sept. 5 this year.