Lineup for Current's 'Music on a Stick' State Fair Grandstand show unveiled

The Hold Steady will headline, with Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four handling opening duties.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The 2023 State Fair Grandstand Music Series lineup continues to fill up as 89.3 The Current unveils the artists for its ever-popular "Music on a Stick" show.

Once headquartered in Minneapolis, the now-Brooklyn-based indy rock and power pop band The Hold Steady will headline the Sept. 2 show. Handling opening duties are Bob Mould Band (formerly of Husker Du) and Dillinger Four.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. via Etix or by calling 1-800-514-3849. All seats are general admission, priced at $27 and $37. The State Fair Ticket Office will not be open for in-person sales.

Formed in the Twin Cities in 2003, The Hold Steady has released eight albums and carved out a reputation for their great live shows. The band's music has been featured in a number of television shows, advertisements and other media venues.

Just four more spots remain in the Grandstand series, a highlight of the Minnesota State Fair's annual 12-day run. Music enthusiasts and fans of the Great Minnesota Get-Together are encouraged to sign up for the fair's e-newsletter to receive concert announcements before tickets go on sale.

Other top artists in the lineup include The Chicks, Brandi Carlile, Duran Duran and Boys II Men with Chaka Khan.

