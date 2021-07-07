The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup is out!

Get your tickets to see big-name acts like Miranda Lambert, TLC and Tim McGraw.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — So you've heard about the food and the free music coming to the state fair in 2021, now get ready for the big name musicians you can check out at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Announced on Wednesday morning, this year's lineup features country stars like Miranda Lambert, Lindsay Ell, Midland and Tim McGraw, plus throwback hits from TLC, Shaggy and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. And don't forget local favorites Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger.

Fairgoers can also sit in on "Music, Movie and a Conversation" with Kevin Costner and Modern West, and watch the MSF Amateur talent Contest Finals.

You can buy your tickets by calling 1-800-514-3849, or purchase them at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday July 21. They're also available for sale online here.

The Nightly Fireworks Spectacular will follow every Grandstand show, weather permitting. On Labor Day, the firework will launch at 9 p.m.

ARE YOU READY? Here it is! 🎵🎸🎤 Check out the full 2021 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by @sleepnumber!



More 👉 https://t.co/cO2dBsfboy pic.twitter.com/0PDI09Zhjo — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) July 7, 2021

If you're watching your budget this year, you can check out one of the many free shows available every day at the fairgrounds. These shows are all covered with the price of admission. Check out local music, lumberjacks and even performing dogs! Information about all of the free entertainment is available here.

Tickets for the fair are on sale now at a pre-fair discounted price of $13 through Aug. 25. Admission at the gates will be $16 for those ages 13-64, and $14 for kids ages five through 12 and those 65 and older. Kids under the age of four are always admitted free.