Minnesota State Fair still needs workers

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, but officials say they still have more than 250 positions to fill.

ST PAUL, Minn. — We're counting down the days to the start of the Minnesota State Fair, and all week vendors and fair officials have been scrambling to get things set up and ready to welcome the first guests on Thursday morning.

But one things that the fair hasn't been able to round up yet is around 270 more workers to make sure people get safely into the park and folks to help keep everything cleaned up.

Officials at the state fair said they usual hire around 2700 people every summer, but as of Monday, they were only at 90% of their hiring goal. That means that 270 workers are needed, mostly for jobs like sanitation, parking, and park and ride attendants.

According to the fair, 2700 hires is what happens in a perfect world, but even if they aren't able to find that many people they're still confident that they'll be able to cover the open jobs with those they've already hired.

If you'd like to work at the Minnesota State Fair, there's still time to apply. You can check out more information and fill out an online application at the Minnesota State Fair website.

The main gates open Thursday, Aug. 25, and the fair runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

