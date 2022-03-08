State Fair adds Jim Gaffigan, Diana Ross to Grandstand lineup

The standup standout and a Motown-era diva continue the fair's tradition of something for everyone on the big stage.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — While the Great Minnesota Get-Together may still be more than five months away, entertainment offerings are heating up with the announcements of two more Grandstand headliners.

The Minnesota State Fair announced Tuesday that comedian Jim Gaffigan and Motown legend Diana Ross will stage shows during the fair's 12-day run, with Gaffigan's "The Fun Tour" rolling in on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Ross singing on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Tickets to see Gaffigan range from $39 to $94, and for Ross $34 to $60. Both shows go on sale this Friday, Mar. 11 via etix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Jim Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer who has landed two books on the New York Times best-seller list. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life and family.

Diana Ross started out as lead vocalist for the Supremes and parlayed a run of hits into a career that has stretched out over 50 years. She has notched more than 70 hit singles (including 18 number ones), 14 top-ten albums and starred on both stage and screen. Ross received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Barack Obama in 2016.

Gaffigan and Ross join a 2022 Grandstand roster that already includes Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band. Additional Grandstand artists will be announced between now and the 2022 fair, which opens Aug. 25.

